Eagle Rock church erases $5.3 million in medical debt for poor L.A. area families

In an astounding Christmas present, an Eagle Rock church is wiping out $5.three million in medical debt for 1000’s of low-income Los Angeles space residents.

Utilizing greater than $50,000 value of donations from parishioners, Christian Meeting Church is working with a debt-forgiveness nonprofit to assist erase payments for five,555 households who earn lower than twice the federal poverty stage.

Twenty-eight cities in Los Angeles County had been chosen for the debt-relief program based mostly on neighborhoods the place church members reside. Areas represented by 15 or extra households from inside the church neighborhood had been chosen, together with the town of Los Angeles, Azusa, Hollywood, San Gabriel, Sylmar and Glendale.

“We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” pastor Tom Hughes introduced to cheers and a standing ovation through the church’s Christmas providers final weekend.

RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit began in 2014 by two former debt collectors, makes use of donations to purchase giant bundles of medical debt for pennies on the greenback. Assortment companies sometimes promote money owed for a fraction of the associated fee to invoice collectors, who then pursue the unique quantity. It takes roughly $100 to erase $10,000 value of debt. The church’s $50,000 donation can forgive greater than $5 million for many who owe.

Church member Jean Kellett of Sherman Oaks stated when she realized of the debt-relief plans throughout Sunday’s service, she wept.

“Everyone was really touched. Tears began streaming,” stated Kellett, who has been attending Christian Meeting Church since 2003. “There wasn’t any better expression of Christmas than what they have done.”

Hughes stated that as a church chief, he has seen how debt can weigh on folks. Medical payments can add up for these with out — and even with — medical insurance and infrequently are a contributing issue to non-public chapter and homelessness.

When a pastor in Baltimore advised Hughes, 45, about RIP Medical Debt, he reached out to the group and created a plan that may enable the church’s donations to assist a mess of L.A. County residents. In 2016, the debt-forgiveness group labored with “Last Week With John Oliver” to erase $15 million value of medical debt for 9,000 folks.

“Basically, every person I’ve ever met has probably known someone who has a medical condition that’s come out of the blue,” Hughes stated.

Whereas the present can have an expanded impression, it’s not the most important donation Christian Meeting Church has made. In February, the church — which was based in 1907 and has been on the Eagle Rock deal with because the 1970s — delivered $1.2 million in money to open a hospice heart in Kenya.

However the medical debt donation has garnered maybe probably the most consideration within the church’s historical past, as pastors from Seattle to San Diego have reached out to find out how their church buildings can do one thing comparable. Hughes, who has served on the church since 2002 and within the place of co-lead pastor since 2007, thinks the curiosity could also be as a result of this present resonates with so many.

Jill Rhodes, a neighborhood pastor on the church, stated that employees members realized of the plan a few months in the past they usually labored laborious to maintain it a secret till the official announcement was made.

“I love that our church is doing this. I’m especially excited for all those who will receive letters,” she stated. “I can’t imagine what it will be like to get that news in the mail.”

Recipients began receiving notifications final week, Hughes stated. The names of these receiving the debt-forgiveness present will stay confidential underneath federal medical privateness legal guidelines. Hughes stated the letters would come with an e-mail deal with if any of the beneficiaries want to share their story with RIP Medical Debt and the church.

“Even if we get a few people that write in, it would be great to tell their stories and hopefully inspire other churches to have compassion on the poor,” the pastor stated.

As phrase of the charitable contribution unfold, many took to social media to applaud the activism.

“This is what a church’s money is for — not buildings and sound systems, but actually directly helping people in need,” one particular person wrote on Fb.

One man stated he shared the story with pals in Korea, and an individual from Nashville stated the inspiration to emulate the charitable act can be extensively felt.

Along with the debt-forgiveness program, the church plans to work with credit score companies to restore folks’s credit score scores. Hughes stated he hopes the cancellation of individuals’s medical money owed may even put an finish to invoice collectors’ cellphone calls and produce a supply of consolation to these in want.

“Giving someone a tangible sense that I’m not alone, someone cares, someone sees me — that’s a win,” he stated.