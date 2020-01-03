Earthquake: 3.1 quake hits near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude three.1 earthquake was reported Thursday night at 9:48 p.m. seven miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 35 miles from California Metropolis, 63 miles from Tehachapi, 67 miles from Rosamond and 68 miles from Barstow.

Previously 10 days, there have been 4 earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or higher centered close by.

A mean of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per yr in California and Nevada, in accordance with a latest three yr knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of two.2 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Take into account reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even when you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Large One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your individual emergency equipment.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that displays the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was revealed. When you’re concerned with studying extra in regards to the system, go to our record of regularly requested questions.

