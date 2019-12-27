Earthquake: 3.7 quake hits near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude three.7 earthquake was reported Thursday night at 6:21 p.m. six miles from Ridgecrest, in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 34 miles from California Metropolis, 62 miles from Tehachapi, 66 miles from Barstow and 66 miles from Rosamond.

Up to now 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or higher centered close by.

A mean of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per yr in California and Nevada, in line with a latest three yr information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of four.7 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Think about reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even in the event you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Huge One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your individual emergency equipment.

This story was robotically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Instances editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was revealed. When you’re fascinated by studying extra concerning the system, go to our record of incessantly requested questions.

