Earthquake: 4.0 earthquake shakes near Clovis, Calif.

A magnitude four.zero earthquake was reported Thursday morning at 11:48 a.m. 64 miles from Clovis, Calif., in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 68 miles from Fresno, 71 miles from Reedley, 71 miles from Sanger and 76 miles from Dinuba.

Within the final 10 days, there was one earthquake of magnitude three.zero or better centered close by.

A median of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in accordance with a current three-year knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.zero miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Think about reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even should you didn’t really feel this earthquake, you by no means know when the Large One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your personal emergency package.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was revealed. Should you’re fascinated with studying extra concerning the system, go to our checklist of regularly requested questions.

