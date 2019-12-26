Earthquake alert: Seismic expert says megaquake could hit this place today

[Representational Image]twitter

Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed seismic knowledgeable working from the Netherlands. He has been predicting earthquakes by way of his web site Ditrianum for the previous couple of years. Apparently, lots of his earthquake predictions have turned true and it has made individuals consider that the know-how utilized by Hoogerbeets to make predictions is genuine.

Including as much as the concerns, Hoogerbeets has now predicted highly effective earthquake will hit areas round Vancouver Island on December 25 and 26.

Hoogerbeets’ earthquake prediction turning true

Apparently, just some hours after making this prediction, two earthquakes struck within the Pacific Ocean west of the northern tip of Vancouver Island on December 25, 2019. The primary tremor measured 6.2 within the Richter scale and was adopted by an aftershock measuring three.2 M.

Hoogerbeets on his web site had claimed that electrical fluctuations within the earth’s ambiance are inflicting these earthquakes. As per Hoogerbeets, these electrical fluctuations are destabilizing the tectonic plates on the earth and it’s inflicting tremors on the planet.

Can we belief Hoogerbeets’ earthquake predictions?

Hoogerbeets has claimed on a number of cases that he’s utilizing a really superior earthquake monitoring system known as SSGI (Photo voltaic System Geometry Index) to foretell potential quakes. The self-proclaimed researcher additionally believes that important lunar geometry and planetary alignments even have direct impacts in figuring out seismic actions on the earth.

Nonetheless, seismic consultants have dismissed the claims made by Hoogerbeets, as they declare that no present know-how on earth is able to predicting earthquakes with such precision.

It ought to be additionally famous that Vancouver Island is an space of excessive seismicity and earthquakes listed below are very often.

“Having earthquakes in this region is completely normal. We’re used to a lot of them there. This is an area of high seismicity,” stated Andrew Schaeffer, a seismologist who works with Pure Assets Canada, CBC reviews.