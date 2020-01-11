Earthquake Measuring 5.9 On Richter Scale Hits Puerto Rico

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday. (Representational)

Washington, United States:

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the newest in a collection of highly effective tremors which have shaken the US territory in latest days, the US Geological Survey reported.

The newest quake occurred at eight:54 am native time (1254 GMT) round 13 kilometers (eight miles) southeast of Guanica, a city on the island’s southern Caribbean shoreline that was onerous hit by earlier quakes.

The USGS revised its preliminary report of a 6.zero magnitude quake to five.9.

It follows a 6.four magnitude quake Tuesday that killed one individual, knocked out electrical energy and prompted widespread harm.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after Tuesday’s quake, which pressured an computerized shutdown of the ability grid.

Puerto Rico’s electrical energy authority reported outages within the cities of Ponce, Lares, Adjuntas and San German after the newest quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Data Heart in Hawaii issued an announcement saying there was “no significant tsunami threat” however a small chance of tsunami waves alongside coasts nearest the epicenter.

The island continues to be recovering from Hurricane Maria, which got here ashore greater than two years in the past as a devastating Class four storm.

Beginning December 28, a wave of tremors have swept the island, placing residents on edge.

The 6.four quake on January 7 got here a day after a 5.eight magnitude quake; it was adopted by main aftershocks.

Saturday’s quakes have been additionally preceded by a string of smaller tremors.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)