January 11, 2020 | 10:39am

A view of damages at Guanica city after 6.Four-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on January seventh. Anadolu Company by way of Getty Pictures

A 6.zero magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico early Saturday, days after the island misplaced energy following an earlier, even bigger quake.

US Geological Survey data present a 6.zero quake at eight:54 a.m. Saturday native day without work the coast of Guanica, about 90 miles southeast of San Juan. It was the 12th quake of the day for the island, United States Geological Survey data present, and the second strongest quake amongst a steady collection that has shaken the island prior to now month.

The shake was felt all through the island, David Begnaud of CBS Information tweeted. He stated he was within the 10th story of a lodge in San Juan and “the room shook for more than 15 seconds. That was the strongest earthquake I’ve felt since arriving on the island Tuesday.”

“I’m unsure of us perceive what’s occurring in Puerto Rico,” tweeted Yarimar Bonilla, a professor at Hunter Faculty and the CUNY Graduate Heart who’s in San Juan. “It’s not 1, 2, or even 3 quakes. It’s THOUSANDS. It’s constant fear. Its collapsing bridges. It’s not just about lack of electricity — it’s about fear, anxiety, and uncertainty haunting already debilitated communities.”

Residents maintain getting instructed that the continual quakes are “just aftershocks,” Bonilla stated, however even smaller quakes are damaging properties.

A landslide brought on by a Four.eight shaker in a single day additionally broken properties, however there was nobody in them, Begnaud reported.

1000’s of persons are dwelling in shelters, whereas others are merely sleeping on the sidewalks following the devastating quakes, the Related Press reported. Many can’t or gained’t return dwelling as a result of their partitions are cracked, their homes have collapsed or they’ve been indefinitely evacuated.

A whole bunch of 1000’s throughout the island don’t have any electrical energy and at the very least one individual died and 9 had been injured within the 6.Four-magnitude quake that hit on Tuesday.

President Trump declared a state of emergency within the US territory on Wednesday.