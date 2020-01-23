Earthquake rocks the North East as residents report ‘explosion’ sound

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 02:31 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:34 EST, 23 January 2020

Residents reported their properties shaking and electrical energy flickering after an earthquake hit elements of North East England this morning.

Locals in Teesside and County Durham mentioned they felt their beds transfer when the two.Eight-magnitude tremor hit Stockton-on-Tees, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool round 6am.

Firefighters had been initially known as out to experiences of a possible explosion at a bungalow, however it quickly emerged it was a quake after different residents reported the identical factor.

The British Geological Survey recorded the earthquake as hitting at about 6am this morning

Resident Steve Thompson, from Norton, in Stockton-on-Tees, advised Mirror On-line: ‘It was a powerful ‘clump’ like a lorry crashing into mine or a neighbour’s home.

‘Then I began to see pals on Fb experiencing the identical factor. Many attempting to rationalise it questioning if somebody had fallen away from bed. Then we started to grasp it had been an earthquake.’

Judith Fahey added: ‘At 5.57am I used to be woken up with my mattress transferring and my en suite door which was closed shook. I used to be fairly startled that it woke me up.’