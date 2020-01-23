Multiple Arvada police officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect brandishing knife
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been closed at Silverthorne Thursday morning for security causes due to a number of automobile crashes, based on a Colorado Division of Transportation tweet.
The car crashes occurred east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, the 7:45 a.m. CDOT tweet stated.
CDOT doesn’t have an estimated time when the freeway can be reopened.
Between 1 and four inches of latest snow is anticipated within the mountains on Thursday, based on the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.
Examine again for updates on this breaking information story.
I-70 EB: Security closure at Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne. On account of crashes east of Eisenhower Tunnel. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/BubvLtKT8v
