Eastbound Interstate 70 has been closed at Silverthorne Thursday morning for security causes due to a number of automobile crashes, based on a Colorado Division of Transportation tweet.

The car crashes occurred east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, the 7:45 a.m. CDOT tweet stated.

CDOT doesn’t have an estimated time when the freeway can be reopened.

Between 1 and four inches of latest snow is anticipated within the mountains on Thursday, based on the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

