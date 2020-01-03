EastEnders brings back Keanu for emotional goodbye scene with mum Karen

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) made a shock return to EastEnders on Friday third January for a last farewell to mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), due to would-be hitman Martin Fowler (James Bye) who united mom and son for the final time.

Consumed with the guilt of masking up Keanu’s true destiny whereas his household feared the worst, Martin admitted to Karen her boy was nonetheless alive however refused to expose any additional particulars.

Co-conspirator Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) earlier begged Mr Fowler to have a coronary heart and inform the pained father or mother the reality however poker-faced Martin refused, not letting on he’d already let the cat out of the bag.

Seeing Karen spiral, not realizing what to imagine, and publicly accuse Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) of hiding what actually occurred to Keanu pushed Martin to the brink and he made a sneaky cellphone name earlier than whisking Karen off to a secret location.

The pair have been then seen at Stansted Airport simply in time for Keanu to quietly emerge – within the conventional baseball cap and beard disguise of the cleaning soap fugitive – inflicting relieved Karen to fling her arms round her offspring.

Keanu defined every thing to his expensive previous ma, how the Mitchells had ordered him lifeless after he was revealed as being the daddy of Sharon’s child and that fiancee Louise had betrayed her child daddy and delivered him to Martin, who Ben had instructed to hold out the kill.

As viewers noticed within the flashback to Christmas Day, Martin couldn’t pull the set off and when reluctant witness Linda bought concerned (she was on the scene, having handed out drunk behind the van Martin used to take Keanu to the derelict warehouse the place he was meant to complete him off) the trio concocted the cover-up – movie a video convincing sufficient to fulfill Ben that Martin had carried out the deed, then let Keanu go on the run with the proviso he keep away, and keep ‘dead’.

It appeared that Keanu didn’t inform Karen of L’s involvement, solely that Martin had saved his life having been backed right into a nook by Ben.

Because the Taylor totty dashed to catch his flight with a faux passport bearing the title ‘Adrian Swanson’, lamenting how he’d by no means be a dad to both of his Mitchell kiddies, he bid a tearful goodbye to his mummy and made her promise by no means to disclose to the remainder of the household what she knew.

Whereas this twist offers the story a certain quantity of closure, there are nonetheless threads left hanging – did ‘Enders deliberately reveal Keanu’s new identification so followers remembered it in case it cropped up once more? He additionally (maybe unwisely) promised Karen he’d get in contact when he was settled in his new life – certainly that’s an enormous danger? And may Keanu actually stay away from child Peggy and – when it comes within the subsequent few weeks – his and Sharon’s unborn bubba?

Additionally, Martin could have stepped up and carried out the suitable factor by Karen, however Linda reckons he’s a ruthless menace and Ben thinks he’s a cold-blooded killer – what if both uneasy alliance went awry and one among them turned on him, not realising he was nonetheless that first rate household man deep down?

For now that appears to be it for Keanu, so let’s hope he stays secure, out of bother, and doesn’t get any extra Mitchell ladies pregnant – realizing his luck he’ll run into Phil’s sister Sam on his travels and knock her up too…

