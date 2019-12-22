EastEnders casts Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar

There’s a brand new face coming to Albert Sq. within the new yr, with actress Balvindar Sopal set to affix the solid of EastEnders as Suki Panesar in episodes airing from January.

Sopal, who has beforehand appeared in Coronation Avenue as PC Marks in addition to different sequence together with Hollyoaks, Name the Midwife and Waterloo Street, will be part of the recently-arrived Panesar household as matriarch Suki, the mom of Kheerat, Jags, Vinny and Ash who’s “set to cause chaos” in response to the BBC.

“I grew up watching EastEnders religiously so to be joining the show and playing matriarch Suki Panesar is a dream come true – I am still pinching myself!” Sopal stated in a launch.

“I’m excited to see what’s in store for Suki as she joins her family on Albert Square.”

“It has been clear since their arrival that the Panesar siblings live under the shadow of an overbearing matriarch and in January, Suki Panesar arrives in Walford, determined to make her presence felt,” EastEnders govt producer Jon Sen stated.

“Balvinder brings a unique blend of steeliness and charm to the role and I can’t wait to see her grace our screens in January.”

In accordance with the discharge, Suki’s torrid relationship together with her daughter Ash will probably be a central a part of the household’s new storylines, in addition to “a number of secrets from her past” which will come to gentle sooner relatively than later.

“Suki thrives off attention, is fiercely protective of her family and has an ability to draw people in,” the discharge provides.

“Nonetheless, Walford residents shouldn’t be fooled by her bigger than life persona as a result of Suki all the time is aware of greatest and she or he is just not one to be reckoned with. “

Seems like she’ll match proper in…