EastEnders Christmas aftermath: “Sharon hates and resents Phil” reveals Letitia Dean

It’s throughout for Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) following an explosive Christmas Day version of EastEnders, during which the Sheanu affair was uncovered and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was seemingly killed off for crossing Walford’s most feared household.

In a dramatic showdown between husband and spouse, Sharon admitted Phil’s neglect had pushed her to cheat and compelled him to see the half he performed in her infidelity – alas, to no avail as he ended up throwing her out on the road. Viewers have been gripped because the Mitchells’ marriage was laid naked, and Dean reveals it was extremely emotional to shoot.

“Oh my days, I was so drained!” the Walford veteran instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “It was really charged. I’ve worked with Steve for many decades and it’s always a joy, he’s brilliant. Those kinds of scenes are upsetting to do many times but it was written to perfection and we managed it in one take.”

Phil has has now forged closely pregnant Sharon out of the faaaaamily, with even her son Denny rejecting his personal mom for her betrayal, so the long run for Walford’s energy couple isn’t wanting good as we head into 2020…

“Is there any chance they can get though this?” muses Dean, “Personally I hope so – but I don’t think that’s going to happen at the moment. Sharon ends up hating and resenting Phil for a while in the aftermath. There’s a lot of tension and Denny will be used as a pawn.”

Sharon and Phil are cleaning soap royalty and have come again from quite a few affairs, life-threatening sicknesses and acts of violence. Dean is in nostalgic temper as she remembers the characters’ historical past, together with one significantly memorable plot from 1994 that has grow to be legend.

“Once I’m requested about my favorite storyline I’ve to say it’s ‘Sharongate’ from again within the day, when Grant uncovered Sharon and Phil’s affair. What number of million viewers was that?! I simply liked it, and I like this present. I used to be 16 once I began and just lately turned 52.

“The storyline we’ve just done is absolutely great and definitely a highlight. Although I am exhausted!”

