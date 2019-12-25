EastEnders Christmas Day murder shock – Is Keanu Taylor really dead?

EastEnders‘ Christmas Day episode ended with the shocking murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) ordered a hit on his wife and daughter’s dishonest lover, however followers are questioning if there could possibly be extra to the state of affairs than meets the attention…

The much-anticipated seasonal providing noticed the sensational reveal of the Sheanu plot, as Phil confronted spouse Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) along with his discovery that future son-in-law Keanu was the daddy of her child.

Lastly admitting all the things, Sharon defined how Phil’s neglect had pushed her into the biceps of one other man however she regretted the fling begged forgiveness. Rejecting her pleas, merciless Phil threw his pregnant partner onto the road and solid her out of the household.

In the meantime, Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) voiced her suspicions that her child daddy had sired her stepmum’s little one and Keanu got here clear. After a lot soul looking out, the brand new mum surprisingly agreed to forgive and neglect and the pair deliberate to run away with child woman Peggy to keep away from Phil’s wrath.

Desperate to show himself to his dad, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) informed Phil he’d type Keanu as soon as and for all and referred to as in a favour from Martin Fowler (James Bye), who he’d helped out of his little scrape following his hit and run earlier within the week.

Conflicted Martin at first refused to the Mitchells’ hitman, however realising it may mockingly be the one approach to maintain him out of jail he reluctantly agreed…

In a last-minute twist, Louise was revealed to be bluffing and was in on Ben’s plan all alongside, and delivered oblivious Keanu to Martin who then drove him off to a derelict warehouse and shot him. Or did he?

Dishevelled Martin returned to the Sq. and confirmed Ben footage on his telephone that appeared to substantiate he had certainly pulled the set off, though within the scene itself viewers solely heard a shot from outdoors the warehouse and didn’t see Keanu’s demise with their very own eyes. Did Martin actually do it, or has he secretly let him go?

The action-packed instalment raised extra questions than solutions, not simply concerning the Taylor totty’s destiny: what precisely did Linda Carter rise up to after checking herself out of hospital and hitting the bottle? What did Kheerat Panesar inform Jean Slater when the clans agreed to name a truce over who occupies the home? And who’s ‘Isaac’, the person from Sheree Trueman’s previous?

Extra surprises are in retailer all through the festive interval on EastEnders, so be sure to’re paying consideration…

