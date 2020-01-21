EastEnders’ Dot Branning leaves after Sonia’s betrayal – will she ever know the truth?

Dot Branning (June Brown) has been on the centre of a scandal just lately on EastEnders after discovering her cash was going lacking.

We already understand it’s Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) who’s behind the rip-off, however on Monday night time, Martin Fowler (James Bye) took the autumn for it.

He advised Dot he had been pinching her fairly appreciable funds and the matriarchal character had a troublesome determination to make in Tuesday night’s EastEnders.

She puzzled what to do with Martin, initially toying with going to the police.

Who is aware of about Keanu’s destiny in EastEnders? And the way a lot do they know?

EastEnders’ Max Bowden deal with Callum dying rumours: “It would affect Ben hugely”

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon learns Linda’s secret and all of the drama from subsequent week

Nevertheless, Dot couldn’t do this to Pauline Fowler, and insisted she wouldn’t store within the unhealthy boy.

Martin resolved to maneuver out of the Branning family, a lot to Sonia’s disappointment, contemplating she thought she was getting someplace together with her ex.

Nevertheless, simply as he was leaving, Sonia thought she would do the proper factor and divulge heart’s contents to Dot.

When she went to disclose all, she found Dot was gone.

Dot left Sonia a tape recording, revealing precisely the place she had obtained to, and it appears she is spending a while away from London altogether.

She defined: “Son, that is to inform you I’m off to Eire to spend time with my pretty grandson, Joey. Hopefully I can assist with the brand new child.

“I don’t know why, Sonia, that Martin ought to have took that cash – however you’ll kind it out for me, gained’t you? You discover out and also you let me know.

“Do remember, you’re only at the other end of a phone line so you can always get in touch. I shall miss you, and I shall always love you because I know you’ll love me. So, goodbye my dearest girl. Your loving grandma, Dot.”

Sonia was in fact beside herself with emotion at her double-bluffing and she or he felt severely responsible over the massive quantity of ache she had prompted.

Will Sonia ever be capable of inform Dot what she’s accomplished?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers