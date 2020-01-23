EastEnders exit shock – Ben plans to flee after him and Phil are arrested for Keanu’s murder

Sharon Mitchell performed her trump card and bought Phil Mitchell and his son Ben Mitchell arrested on suspicion of the homicide of Keanu Taylor, and first-look footage from Friday 24 January’s EastEnders reveal what the fractured household’s subsequent transfer will likely be.

As the online closes in, beleaguered Ben feels he has little alternative however to flee Walford because the investigation into Mr Taylor’s disappearance gathers tempo. Vengeful Sharon, in retaliation for her husband turning son Dennis towards her following the publicity of her fling with Keanu, shopped the Mitchell males to the cops with video proof they organized the hit, and on Thursday 23rd January the boys within the blue stormed the Arches and cuffed Phil and Ben.

Nonetheless, sneaky Sharon is aware of hitman Martin Fowler faked Keanu’s dying and let his goal go free, because of loose-lipped finest mate Linda Carter who was additionally in on the cover-up and advised Phil’s missus the whole lot.

Having stolen Martin’s burner cellphone containing the incriminating footage of her child daddy begging for his life earlier than apparently being shot useless, Shaz has performed a blinder as she is aware of greater than the boys themselves – Phil and Ben nonetheless consider Keanu is useless.

Whereas Phil is underneath police interrogation for putting off the fella who bought each his spouse and daughter up the duff (it’s not trying good), Ben makes plans to scarper. New pics from Friday’s instalment seem to tease an emotional goodbye to daughter Lexi Pearce, alongside together with her mum Lola Pearce and ‘brother’ Jay Brown…

However what about Phil? Is Ben going to depart his dad behind to face the music, or pray he will get out on bail to allow them to each do a runner collectively? Are they taking Louise Mitchell and child Peggy with them and sticking to their authentic plan of sneaking off to Portugal with Lou’s mum Lisa Fowler? Will Ben additionally throw Martin underneath the bus, regardless that there’s no suggestion of Mr Fowler’s involvement within the video?

And can drunk Linda spill the beans that Keanu continues to be respiratory earlier than somebody will get banged up for a homicide that by no means occurred?

