EastEnders first look as Phil discovers the truth on Christmas Eve

Right here is your first have a look at some of the anticipated cleaning soap moments of the 12 months – when EastEnders‘ Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) realises Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the daddy of the newborn Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is carrying.

In model new pictures from the Christmas Eve episode, fuming Phil unleashes his fury upon the invention on the Arches and begins smashing the place up as he processes the betrayal.

EastEnders Christmas Day 2019 – every part we all know to date

Discovering out the person he welcomed into the household – because the daddy of granddaughter Peggy, and the longer term husband of daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) – has been taking part in away together with his spouse sends Phil right into a spin.

Ben (Max Bowden) tries to calm his demented dad down, setting the scene for what guarantees to be an unmissable showdown on Christmas Day as Phil confronts Sharon with the reality and plots to get his personal again on her and Keanu.

Precisely what type Phil’s horrible revenge takes stays a closely-guarded secret till the hour-long massive episode airing at 9:30pm on Wednesday 25th December, nevertheless it units up a sequence of game-changing occasions for the Mitchells because the affair is uncovered and issues get fairly harmful.

Judging from Phil’s murderous expression right here, Sheanu ought to be very scared…

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST about what’s in retailer for alter ego Sharon, Walford legend Letitia Dean teased: “She thought she’d bought away with it and nobody was going to seek out out about Keanu. Initially of Christmas Day, Sharon is admittedly completely happy and thinks she has all of it.

“There are some twists and turns that Sharon definitely doesn’t see coming… and neither did I!”

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.