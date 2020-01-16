EastEnders’ Honey Mitchell threatens to leave as she struggles with eating disorder

EastEnders’ consuming dysfunction storyline pushes troubled Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) into taking drastic motion that leaves estranged husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) begging her to not depart Walford.

Honey is fighting bulimia within the aftermath of her poisonous relationship with ex-fiancée Adam Bateman, who’s coercive management and psychological abuse triggered latent demons the previous mannequin had battled years earlier.

Who dies in EastEnders’ 35th anniversary boat catastrophe?

Not too long ago admitting the influence dishonest Adam’s putdowns chipped away at her confidence and shallowness, EastEnders favorite Honey has been fighting bingeing and purging on meals and Billy is determined to assist her.

Ashamed of her actions, which has made daughter Janet refuse to eat as a manner of imitating her mom’s behaviour, Honey is decided to depart and opened as much as Billy in a transferring monologue about being within the grip of the regarding situation.

In first-look footage from Friday 17th January’s episode, Billy begs the mom of his kids to remain so he might help her get better, however he has a battle on his fingers to persuade her. At first it appears Honey might need turned a nook when she manages to eat in entrance of Janet and Will, however realising the extent of her sickness adjustments Mrs Mitchell’s thoughts.

Can she let her household give her the assistance she wants?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.