EastEnders’ Kush pushes Leo off a balcony – is he dead?

EastEnders followers have been determined to see the top of evil Leo on the BBC cleaning soap ever since he laid eyes on Whitney (Shona McGarty).

He’s been out for revenge for months since he took on his creepy dad’s mission of ruining poor Whit’s life.

Everybody will bear in mind Leo is definitely the son of Tony King (Chris Coghill), the person who sexually abused Whit earlier than taking his personal life.

Within the coming weeks, Leo causes hassle available in the market and begins hurling abuse at Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Naturally, you possibly can’t insult a Slater with out getting payback and Kat fully explodes, ripping in to his stall.

In a while, Kat calms down with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Martin Fowler (James Bye), who in flip attempt to reassure Whitney every part is okay.

Nevertheless, Leo arrives to smash the enjoyable earlier than being carted away by the police himself.

EastEnders’ Whitney and Leo

Kat proposes a celebration within the Prince Albert and at last, Whitney begins to loosen up.

Like a nasty scent, Leo returns and a little bit of argy bargy ensues.

Within the warmth of the second, Kush arrives and pulls Leo off Whitney, earlier than by chance throwing him off the balcony.

Is Leo injured… or worse? Will Kush face dire penalties for the beating?

