EastEnders’ Max Bowden address Callum death rumours: “It would affect Ben hugely”

The hearsay mill is in overdrive as to who will perish in EastEnders’ upcoming boat catastrophe. The cleaning soap marks its 35th anniversary in February with a river-based stunt offering the backdrop to every week of “life-changing drama”, and have confirmed there might be at the least one loss of life when a ship celebration on the Thames ends in tragedy.

With the mighty Mitchells set to be on the coronary heart of the motion, Max Bowden advised HEARALPUBLICIST the fatality could possibly be any of the forged, and there’s growing hypothesis his alter ego Ben Mitchell’s on/off lover Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) may be going overboard. As life-changing twists go, that might be fairly big for Phil’s tormented offspring…

Max Bowden on EastEnders’ 35th anniversary loss of life: “It could be any of us!”

EastEnders’ Max Bowden: “Ben would be relieved but angry if he knew Keanu was alive”

“Callum represents a chink of hope for Ben,” says the actor, shortlisted as Greatest Newcomer on this 12 months’s is 12 months’s Nationwide Tv Awards. “As we get to EastEnders‘ anniversary week Ben is already in a nasty place due to all of the current rows with Callum.

“It will massively have an effect on Ben’s psychic vastly if he wasn’t to have some glimpse of happiness with him. And when Ben’s not joyful, it doesn’t go properly, does it? Dangerous issues occur…

Bowden acknowledges the impression of Ben’s unlikely romance with Callum, subsequently dubbed #Ballum by loyal on-line followers. “At first it blindsided the viewers because it got here out of nowhere, nevertheless it felt completely proper. Two working class males discovering solace and customary floor in each other actually spurred the viewers to speculate.

“I believe the Ballum story has allowed folks to be at liberty in themselves, and loads of why the viewers has related to Ben during the last 12 months might be right down to that.

Bowden gained’t be drawn on particulars of the approaching loss of life, regardless of nearly each day glimpses of location filming sparking all types of hypothesis, however did promise followers might be stunned. “It’s going to be a really stunning time, however it will likely be good telly and we’re having an absolute ball making it.

“We’ve been on location filming on a boat on the Thames, and were literally in the eye of storm one night! But it’s great to get out of the studio sometimes and explore locations and do different things. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Would EastEnders pour extra distress on Ben by having him grieve for an additional tragic different half, just some years after the homicide of ex Paul Coker left him bereft till he discovered love once more with Callum?

