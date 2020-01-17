EastEnders’ Max Bowden: “Ben would be relieved but angry if he knew Keanu was alive”

Keanu Taylor’s true destiny is quick turning into the worst stored secret in cleaning soap, because the information he’s alive and on the run is spreading round Albert Sq. like wildfire.

Martin Fowler let Karen Taylor in on what actually occurred to her son, and Linda Carter is about to spill to Sharon Mitchell in upcoming EastEnders scenes – however how would Ben Mitchell, the person who ordered the hit, react if he knew the reality?

“There would be a mixture of emotions for Ben,” Max Bowden instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “We’re now seeing he has components of remorse about wanting Keanu lifeless, he solely did it to impress his dad and show he’s a ‘proper’ Mitchell.

“If he found out Martin let him go there would be immediate anger at having failed Phil, but more than anything an overriding relief that the death is not on his conscience. The fact he hasn’t committed the crime he thought he had is something he needs to know to allow himself to feel again – at the moment he is so numb and passionless.”

Bowden acknowledges although that it wouldn’t assist Ben’s everlasting quest to please the highly effective patriarch: “Phil received’t be completely happy except Keanu is lifeless, and Ben received’t be completely happy if it’s carried out. The feelings between them are conflicting on a regular basis.

“Ben always wants the praise and reassurance from Phil and will fight to get it because he was so neglected as a child. Sadly that jeopardises any chance at happiness he might have. Also, Ben is trying to be the kind of dad to his daughter Lexi that Phil wasn’t to him – he is determined to put her first.”

The Mitchell clan are set to be on the centre of EastEnders’ upcoming 35th anniversary storyline in February, by which drama unfolds aboard a ship get together on the Thames that ends in not less than one main character being killed off.

Hypothesis is rife Keanu might make a shock return for a final hurrah, as his and Sharon’s child is due round then, however Bowden is staying tight-lipped. “Will we see Keanu again? I think it would make great telly for him to come back one day. Danny Walters is a great actor and a lovely guy. It would open up a lot of story if he was to return later down the line, but he’s off doing his thing and I wish him all the best.”

Bowden is shortlisted as Finest Newcomer on this 12 months’s Nationwide Tv Awards which occur on Tuesday 28th January.

