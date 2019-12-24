EastEnders’ Max Bowden wants Ballum back together

Heartbroken after Ben broke up with Callum in EastEnders? Yeah, us too. It’s wanting like it will likely be lonely this Christmas for the previous couple…

Fortunately, that doesn’t imply #Ballum is over for good. At the very least that’s what actor Max Bowden, who performs Ben Mitchell on the cleaning soap, is hoping.

Ben advised Callum he didn’t love him, however actually it was all a ploy to guard Callum from the Mitchells’ darkish and harmful world. Now that Callum’s on his strategy to changing into a copper, Ben doesn’t need to expose him to his gangster household any longer.

Head of Persevering with Drama Kate Oates mentioned “Ben wants to be accepted as a proper Mitchell son and he has made this sacrifice to break up with Callum to protect him from this dark world – he’s too good for that.”

When talking concerning the couple’s future, Bowden mentioned: “The most fundamental thing in Ben’s life is to get to that level playing field with Phil and be accepted. Ben can’t go straight and stop doing dodgy things, it’s in his nature – as much as he may try, it’s embedded. It’s about acceptance of who he is. I’d like to see him and Callum get back together – we’ll have to wait to see.”

Although a #Ballum reconciliation could possibly be on the playing cards, Ben will seemingly have lots occurring on Christmas Day, when issues at all times attain boiling level in Walford.

Discovering out who Sharon’s child daddy is will seemingly preserve the Mitchells preoccupied, however that doesn’t imply Callum is prepared to surrender on his love. As Oates factors out: “It’s also whether Callum will give up – Ben’s not the only player in this. There’s a lot to look out for with Ballum.”

Right here’s hoping.