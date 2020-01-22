EastEnders’ Sharon plans revenge on Phil as he turns violent

EastEnders is stuffed with drama in the intervening time, as typical, however issues are actually heating up for all of the Mitchells.

It’s all centred across the supposed loss of life of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) demanded there was successful put out on him.

Nevertheless, the reality is slowly beginning to trickle out as increasingly more folks uncover Keanu isn’t lifeless in any respect – his homicide was staged.

Now Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is aware of the reality following a chat with a drunken Linda Carter (Kellie Brilliant) earlier within the week on EastEnders.

In tomorrow’s episode, it appears Sharon goes to make use of her new-found data for her acquire.

Nonetheless concealing the very fact she has Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) telephone with all of the incriminating proof on it, Sharon decides to get revenge on Phil by taunting him.

However as everyone knows, you actually shouldn’t poke the beast – particularly not one in every of Phil’s stature.

As is to be anticipated, Phil fully erupts and shows threatening behaviour in direction of Sharon.

Fortunately, Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) is available to chill the scenario down and it appears Sharon’s received away with it this time.

Nevertheless, she’s nonetheless firmly received revenge on her thoughts – how far will she go to get it?

And now she’s in possession of Martin’s burner telephone, will she use it to implicate Phil and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) as nicely?

And naturally, with the 35th anniversary loss of life on the horizon, is anybody wrapped up within the Keanu drama protected?

