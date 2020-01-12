EastEnders spoilers: Louise reveals all, plus Mick confronts Linda – 13-17 January 2020

Having Louise on EastEnders ruthlessly double-cross Keanu actually made for a tense Christmas Day twist. However I simply knew that she didn’t actually have the identical streak of eye-for-an-eye vengeance that the remainder of the Mitchells seem to own. And, certain sufficient, the cracks are actually beginning to present, with a responsible Louise now deciding to make a shock confession: Keanu’s useless and it’s all her fault.

What viewers (and never Louise) know, after all, is that Keanu continues to be very a lot within the land of the dwelling. However with actress Tilly Keeper set to exit quickly, what’s the betting that Lou finally has a change of coronary heart after discovering all about her ex-partner’s miraculous resurrection and secretly plots to be with him? Not one jot of this may occasionally turn into true, however with the present’s 35thanniversary coming in February, it could be a good set-piece chase sequence, particularly if the pair find yourself being pursued by a raging Phil and Ben.

Subsequent, we head again to the previous relatively than speculate on the long run as Linda’s drunken actions on New Yr’s Eve return to hang-out her. Husband Mick will uncover all about that resort reserving, all of which leads Linda to recall going there with a stranger. What we all know is that Linda fled the room after the person in query tried it on along with her, however her recollections of the evening in query are a blur. Therefore the Carters’ marriage now hitting one other sizeable rocky patch.

Elsewhere, Honey realises that she would possibly nicely be pregnant and that duplicitous dentist can be the dad. And if Leo thought he’d win Whitney spherical by operating one of many market stalls on Bridge Road, then he’s received one other factor coming. Enter Kat, who swaps jobs with Whit, and offers Leo each barrels.