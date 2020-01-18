EastEnders spoilers: Sharon learns Linda’s secret and all the drama from next week

Sharon’s quivering facial options when she’s in excessive dudgeon are all the time a pleasure to behold. Darting eyes, pouting lips, pulsating nostrils…give her sufficient time and I reckon she’d even be capable of flare her earlobes. She’s been on terrific type of late and there’s extra to return on Thursday’s EastEnders once we witness the lengths to which Sharon will go so as to get revenge on the remainder of the Mitchells.

By this level, she’s going to know the reality about what occurred to Keanu at Christmas because of a drunken bombshell from Linda. However what is going to she do with the incendiary info?

Now, talking of Linda, I’ve discovered that my expectations of her alcoholism storyline have been confounded. I assumed it’d be a watered-down model of Angie Watts’s well-known descent. However Kellie Brilliant stole the present over the festive interval, particularly within the format-busting New 12 months’s Eve episode that confirmed an evening out from a determined Linda’s drunken, disorientated standpoint.

That battle with the bottle has continued into 2020, with husband Mick now going to excessive lengths to guard his beloved “L” after a boozy outburst at Ollie’s faculty ends in the lecturers calling social companies.

Elsewhere, we’ve lurking Leo interfering with Kat’s plans to take advantage of her market stall, whereas Sheree introduces Patrick to her son Isaac who, in true cleaning soap fashion, is bringing an entire load of secrets and techniques with him to the Sq.. And, bizarrely, the go-to place for gentle aid now seems to be the native funeral parlour, the place Rainie’s misguided makes an attempt to drum up enterprise depart Stuart together with his head in his arms.

