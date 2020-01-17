EastEnders’ Stacey Fowler wants a divorce, but when is she back in Walford?

One other nail was put within the coffin of the Fowlers’ marriage after Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) despatched divorce papers to husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) on the grounds of adultery, leaving viewers questioning if the wronged spouse will ever return to EastEnders – however we’re right here to let you know she might be again later in 2020.

As if he didn’t have sufficient issues, Martin’s distress continued on Friday 17th January when he obtained the upsetting paperwork and realised there could also be no means again for him and Stace.

Mr Fowler lied to his spouse again within the autumn he had slept with ex-spouse Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) believing it was the one approach to hold her away from Walford, and secretly shield her from Ben Mitchell’s threats of procuring her to the police for her assault on his dad Phil Mitchell – the unique cause she fled the Sq. in August 2019.

Stacey purchased it and declared they had been over, however since then self-loathing Martin has gone right into a downward spiral of crime as Ben’s lackey, which drew him into debt gathering and would-be killer of Keanu Taylor.

Sarcastically, since mendacity to Stacey he cheated Martin has carried out simply that – twice – first along with his spouse’s BFF Ruby Allen, then with Sonia herself who supplied a shoulder to cry on when he confessed to her he’d fled from the scene of a success and run that nearly killed a person.

Turner has not left EastEnders completely, as most individuals know she is on maternity go away – she gave delivery to her first daughter, Dusty Violet, in July 2019 with husband Matt Kay.

Shortly after giving delivery she filmed the dramatic scenes with Bye during which Martin made Stacey consider he had slept with Sonia, aired as her most up-to-date on-screen look in October.

In November, Stacey despatched new boyfriend Jerome to the Slater home to gather her belongings, making Martin conscious in no unsure phrases she had moved on.

With a lot drama constructed round Turner’s absence, there’s a lot anticipation round Stacey’s return. Though there is no such thing as a official date, that is anticipated to be round summer time 2020. Louisa Lytton, aka Ruby, has teased what’s in retailer for her on-screen pal’s comeback, saying final autumn: “Things are going to get very juicy for Ruby and Stacey, but I can’t say anything else!”

