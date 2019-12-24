EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth splits from convicted drug dealer beau Dave Fairbairn

By Katie Storey For Mailonline

Gillian Taylforth has reportedly break up from her fiancé and convicted drug seller, Dave Fairbairn, after six years collectively.

In response to stories, the EastEnders actress, 64, has referred to as off her wedding ceremony to her long-term associate, with their relationship coming below pressure following a ‘string of disagreements’.

The pair have been collectively since 2013 and briefly referred to as off their engagement in 2017, earlier than later rekindling their relationship.

Throughout: EastEnders actress Gillian Taylforth has reportedly break up from her fiancé and convicted drug seller, Dave Fairbairn, after six years collectively

A good friend of Gillian’s informed The Solar: ‘It’s an amazing disgrace in spite of everything this time collectively however it simply wasn’t understanding. They’ve referred to as it quits on one of the best of phrases.’

The break up appears to be a case of historical past repeating itself for the couple, as Gillian, who’s greatest identified for taking part in Kathy Beale in EastEnders, parted methods with Dave two years in the past resulting from ‘fiery rows’ between the pair.

It was additionally reported Gillian had suspected Dave of ‘dishonest’, with sources claiming on the time that the couple ‘hadn’t been comfortable for some time’.

Again in 2015, Gillian had shared her reluctance over getting married, with the cleaning soap star admitting the considered a marriage left her feeling ‘panicked’, as she was pleased with their relationship and the way it was.

Cut up: In response to stories, the cleaning soap star, 64, referred to as off her wedding ceremony to her long-term associate Dave (pictured above in 2015), as their relationship turned strained following a ‘string of disagreements’

She beforehand defined: ‘Dave proposed to me whereas we had been on a weekend break to Barcelona with Harrison in 2013. We had been having fun with a jug of sangria exterior a restaurant and out of the blue Dave bought down on one knee.

‘I used to be distracted and mentioned sure after which I considered what I would just agreed to. I am enthusiastic about wedding ceremony plans however I nonetheless have not set a date but – typically I feel I ought to simply go for it however then I get a bit panicked.

‘I suppose my angle to marriage is typically if it ain’t broke, do not repair it.’

Fairbairn was jailed for 15 years for drug prices in 2003, after being discovered responsible of plotting to import and provide Class A medication. He served seven years of his sentence earlier than being launched and relocating to Surrey.

In response to stories, Fairbairn was plotting to import ‘one of many greatest ecstasy hauls seized within the UK’.

Previous: Fairbairn was jailed for 15 years for drug prices in 2003, after being discovered responsible of plotting to import and provide ‘one of many greatest ecstasy hauls seized within the UK’

The Mirror stories police discovered ‘839,500 ecstasy tablets price an estimated £7.5million’ in a raid on a warehouse positioned in Gloucestershire.

Fairbairn had supported Gillian when she appeared on Movie star Huge Brother six years in the past, with sources telling the paper Fairbairn had been sincere with the actress about his conviction.

‘He has moved on and is a reformed character. Gillian is a beautiful girl and Dave could be very comfortable together with her,’ a supply mentioned on the time.

A second added: ‘[Gillian] is in love with Dave and she or he is aware of all the things about his previous. He’s a modified man and she or he is extraordinarily pleased with him.’

Gillian’s relationship with Fairbairn was her first following her break up from her ex-partner of 23 years Geoff Knights.

She shares two youngsters with Knights, who tragically died of abdomen most cancers, aged 58, again in 2013.