EastEnders teases “troubled past” for Sheree’s secret son Isaac

EastEnders‘ flashback episode filled in the gaps on an action-packed Christmas Day in Walford, but it wasn’t simply Keanu Taylor’s destiny and Sonia Fowler’s thievery that was uncovered – we additionally came upon Sheree Trueman has a secret son.

Patrick’s flighty spouse had been taking sneaky telephone calls from a mysterious man referred to as Isaac within the run-up to the festive season, and as soon as Denise Fox clocked the cloak and dagger antics she accused Sheree of dishonest and demanded she go away.

On Christmas Day she did simply that, sneaking off whereas her hubby slept, however it now emerges ‘Isaac’ isn’t her bit on the aspect, however her grown-up son.

Turning up unannounced on the Sq., Isaac Baptiste’s reunion along with his mom grew tense as he realised she had not instructed her new household about his existence – why is she so determined to cover her offspring? And the way will Patrick and Denise react after they discover out?

Govt producer Jon Sen suggests there may be a lot concerning the Baptistes’ backstory to be peeled away within the coming weeks: “We’ve got teased the ‘other man’ in Sheree’s life since her arrival six months in the past. Isaac has now arrived with bravado, charisma and his fair proportion of allure.

“A teacher with a troubled past, his story will unfold as we discover just why Sheree has kept him away from Patrick.”

Enjoying Isaac is newcomer Stevie Basaula, who has starred in RSC productions of Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet and has already filmed an look within the upcoming second sequence of Sky One drama Bulletproof.

“I feel very blessed to be part of such an iconic show,” says the actor. “Like many of us, EastEnders is something I’ve grown up with so it excites me to be bringing to life the part of Isaac.”

Insiders additionally warn Isaac is daring and unafraid to talk his thoughts, even when it means saying the issues nobody else will. Anticipate feathers to be ruffled as he makes his presence felt…

