Easter eggs you missed in Star Trek: Picard

Almost twenty years after bidding farewell to the crew of the USS Enterprise-E in Star Trek: Nemesis, Captain (now Admiral) Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is again for a brand new journey in Star Trek: Picard, as soon as once more boldly going the place nobody has gone earlier than. A direct continuation of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology and its 4 spinoff movies, Picard is chock stuffed with nods to earlier iterations of Trek, each daring and delicate. Whether or not you are a devoted Trekkie or only a informal Star Trek fan, there’s one thing for everybody to understand in Picard, which finds the retired former Starfleet officer swept up in an intriguing new thriller when an enigmatic — and startlingly acquainted — younger lady seeks out his assist after being focused by masked assassins.
Since Picard builds on the occasions of The Subsequent Technology and its subsequent characteristic movies, you’ll be able to hardly sweep all of the present’s references to these earlier tales beneath the umbrella of “Easter eggs.” In spite of everything, issues just like the Daystrom Institute, Jean-Luc’s trademark order of “tea, Earl Gray, hot” (which has grow to be “tea, Earl Gray, decaf” in his twilight years), and the truth that he named his lovely pit bull terrier “Number One,” turning his outdated nickname for Commander Riker right into a literal pet title, are all unattainable to overlook. However there are additionally a variety of sneakier references that even eagle-eyed Trek followers might have missed in Star Trek: Picard.
“Blue Skies” opens Picard with an echo of Star Trek previous
The primary episode of Star Trek: Picard opens to the music of Irving Berlin, as Bing Crosby croons the lyrics to “Blue Skies.” It is a curious track selection for a present set within the distant future, however the almost century-old track holds a stunning quantity of significance for Jean-Luc Picard. Early on in Star Trek: Nemesis, the ultimate Subsequent Technology movie which culminates in Lieutenant Commander Information (Brent Spiner) nobly sacrificing himself for Picard, Information channels the traditional crooners of the previous by performing “Blue Skies” on the wedding ceremony of Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).
Towards the tip of the movie, earlier than Information is destroyed together with the Reman ship Scimitar, Information makes an attempt to switch his recollections to B-Four, an earlier prototype of the android made by his creator, Dr. Noonian Soong. Sadly, B-Four is just not almost as superior as Information, and it seems the switch was a failure — till B-Four begins softly singing “Blue Skies” to himself. Picard’s response in Nemesis signifies that he suspects there could also be a few of Information nonetheless alive in any case, a thread that’s carried ahead into the primary episode of Picard, wherein the previous captain not solely visits with Information in his goals, however speculates that the “essence” of Information now lives on in a brand new type.
Picard’s poker sport
Since The Subsequent Technology ended with a poker sport, it is solely becoming that Picard ought to start with one. The primary episode sees Jean-Luc and Information enjoying playing cards aboard the Enterprise, engaged in the identical form of dialog we have seen them take part in numerous instances earlier than: analyzing one more of Information’s makes an attempt to seem extra human. This time, it is within the type of a “tell” — Information is dilating one pupil with a view to idiot the Captain into believing he has a superb hand, whereas Picard deduces that his actual inform is when he does nothing in any respect.
The scene helps viewers really feel instantly at residence within the new present, bringing again settings, themes, and characters which have already been acquainted for many years, but it surely additionally calls again to the ultimate episode of The Subsequent Technology, “All Good Things…” After skipping by way of time and saving all life within the universe, the ultimate scene finds the crew of the Enterprise engaged of their common poker sport. They’re stunned when Picard arrives and asks to hitch, however welcome him to the desk, and the sequence ends with the Captain dealing the playing cards whereas saying, “The sky’s the limit.” In Picard, the poker sport makes it clear that we’re selecting up the place the earlier present left off, and setting it to “Blue Skies” may even be calling again to Picard’s ultimate line.
A poker sport additionally opens the Subsequent Technology episode, “The Measure of a Man,” wherein Information’s humanity is placed on trial. In that episode — which was nodded to a number of instances in Picard‘s first episode, “Remembrance” — Information additionally makes use of poker as an analogy to attempt to illustrate the distinction between data and recollections. The themes of that episode really feel related to Picard, wherein synthetics have been deemed too harmful to exist, and have been outlawed fully.
The Dixon Hill hat hides in plain sight in Picard’s first episode
When Jean-Luc is preparing for his interview within the first episode of Picard, as he evaluates his look within the mirror we get a short glimpse of a cream-colored fedora with a black band hanging on a coat rack behind him. From perspective of the digital camera, the hat virtually seems to be sitting on Picard’s head at a jaunty angle.
What at first look may very well be mistaken for only a random piece of set dressing truly hearkens again to certainly one of Picard’s favourite holodeck characters — the 20th century detective, Dixon Hill. The gumshoe was certainly one of younger Jean-Luc’s childhood heroes, and Picard donned the non-public investigator’s attribute trench coat and fedora on quite a few events throughout The Subsequent Technology‘s run, most notably through the season one episode “The Big Goodbye.” In that episode, the simulated thriller Picard is making an attempt to unravel on the holodeck includes the homicide of a younger lady, foreshadowing the real-life puzzle he finds himself caught up in as Picard begins.
The destruction of Romulus
Set within the yr 2399, the primary episode of Star Trek: Picard takes place on an unspecified anniversary of the Romulan supernova, an occasion which destroyed the planet Romulus and would’ve killed over 900 million Romulan folks, if Picard hadn’t intervened and beseeched Starfleet to mount a rescue mission. Nevertheless, within the midst of the evacuation efforts, a gaggle of synthetics rose up and attacked the rescue armada, wiping it out, and Starfleet subsequently deserted their rescue efforts and banned synthetics fully, prompting Picard to resign his fee in protest.
Whereas we have by no means earlier than witnessed the aftermath of the Romulan supernova, we’ve got truly heard about it earlier than — in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 Star Trek movie. In that movie, Spock mentions that he tried to forestall the supernova within the yr 2387, however failed to take action and by accident created a rift in time, sending a Romulan ship again to the yr 2233 and spawning an alternate timeline, the place the next Star Trek movies have taken place. In Picard, we lastly see the occasions of that authentic timeline play out, though Spock and his function in what occurred are by no means talked about.
The Utopia Planitia shipyards
Throughout an interview that’s ostensibly speculated to be about elevating consciousness of the lingering dangerous results of the Romulan supernova (however is definitely extra of an ambush relating to Picard’s retirement from Starfleet), the interviewer mentions that the Utopia Planitia shipyards on Mars had been utterly destroyed in the artificial assaults through the supernova. It is a passing remark in a laundry record of the catastrophic occasions that introduced Picard and the Federation to their final opposing positions, however “Utopia Planitia” aren’t just a few random futuristic phrases thrown in for emphasis — the shipyard has quite a lot of significance in Star Trek lore.
The Utopia Planitia shipyards served as one of many main Starfleet ship building websites throughout a number of Star Trek sequence. Among the many many ships that had been constructed there have been the USS Voyager, the USS Defiant (which featured prominently in Star Trek: Deep Area 9), and naturally, the flagship herself, the USS Enterprise 1701-D. Additional, Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) served for a number of years at Utopia Planitia earlier than taking command of the Deep Area 9 area station close to the planet of Bajor.
Information’s portray crops an Easter egg in Picard’s goals
Jean-Luc has a number of goals of Information through the first episode of Star Trek: Picard, however one of the pivotal moments happens when he goals of Information portray a girl in white robes gazing out over a turbulent sea. This dream cues Picard to go discover a portray the true Information gifted to him 30 years earlier, which — to Picard’s excessive shock — depicts the identical younger lady who confirmed up in Picard’s winery earlier within the episode.
Whereas Information explored quite a lot of inventive pursuits over the course of The Subsequent Technology, his portray in Picard appears to name again particularly to the sixth-season episode “Birthright, Part 1,” wherein Information experiences a complicated imaginative and prescient and asks Captain Picard how he ought to go about decoding it. Picard urges him to discover what he noticed in a manner that feels significant to him, and Information decides to make use of portray to discover the photographs in his head. In the end, after portray dozens of images, Information determines that he has accessed a brand new stage of his programming and might now dream, which he resolves to proceed doing henceforth. It appears solely becoming that in Picard, Information’s portray comes full circle, with Picard utilizing the picture of Information portray in his goals to seek out that means in what’s taking place in his actual life.
The Stargazer and the Cousteau
When Picard goes to go to his vault within the Starfleet Archives through the first episode of Picard, we get a short glimpse of two prominently displayed mannequin ships, neither of which is the Enterprise. The primary is the USS Stargazer, the primary starship Picard ever commanded. This was the ship the place he would first carry out the battle tactic that finally got here to be known as the “Picard Maneuver,” utilizing a short burst from the ship’s warp drive to confuse the sensors of the opposing ship, making it seem as if the Stargazer was in two locations on the similar time. Whereas Picard typically spoke disparagingly of the Stargazer, he as soon as admitted that he sometimes longed to command the outdated ship once more.
The second mannequin is the captain’s yacht from the Enterprise-E, christened the Cousteau. The Cousteau was featured in Star Trek: Riot, wherein Picard and the crew of the Enterprise stood towards the Federation to maintain them from forcibly relocating a peaceable species in order that they may harvest (and subsequently destroy) their planet’s assets. In Riot, Picard quickly resigns from Starfleet, disgusted by their abandoning of the Prime Directive and their dismissal of harmless lives within the title of their very own self-interest — which is precisely the identical challenge that in the end led to his everlasting resignation following the Romulan supernova.
The Klingon bat’leth
There may be additionally a Klingon weapon in Picard’s vault within the Starfleet Archives, a curved blade known as a bat’leth. In The Subsequent Technology, episodes typically featured Lieutenant Commander Worf (Michael Dorn) coaching and combating with a bat’leth that had been in his household for generations. Whereas Klingons possessed different weapons, the bat’leth was typically most popular in fight and thought of a extra honorable weapon than a disruptor.
It is unclear precisely the place Picard’s bat’leth got here from; whereas it is potential it is Worf’s, it is also one which Picard got here by by way of his different dealings with the Klingons. Picard notably served as Arbiter of Succession on the request of the Klingon chief Ok’mpec through the Subsequent Technology episodes “Reunion” and “Redemption,” and it is potential his excessive standing with the Klingon Empire led in some unspecified time in the future to him receiving his personal bat’leth.
No matter the place Picard’s bat’leth got here from, the weapon’s presence in his vault serves as a reminder that Picard is extremely revered among the many Klingons, who was once the Federation’s fiercest enemies. That theme feels vital to Star Trek: Picard, which reveals that the previous officer resigned from Starfleet over their therapy of the Romulans, who stepped into the function of main Trek villains after the Federation lastly made peace with the Klingons.
“Captain Picard Day”
One of many ultimate treasured gadgets that Jean-Luc Picard has stored saved away in his vault all these years is the banner that the kids of the Enterprise made for him to rejoice “Captain Picard Day,” an annual occasion wherein the kids of the starship honor its captain by way of authentic paintings. Whereas Picard was reluctant to take part in Captain Picard Day whereas aboard the Enterprise, it might appear he might have appreciated it greater than he let on, if he stored the banner for many years after leaving his submit.
We witness Picard receiving the banner in The Subsequent Technology‘s season 7 episode “The Pegasus,” which sees the crew of the Enterprise going through off towards the Romulans to recuperate a Starfleet ship close to the impartial zone. Throughout the course of the episode, it turns into clear that Starfleet violated their peace treaty with the Romulans and tried to cowl it up, however Picard refuses to go together with the deception, revealing the reality to the Romulans and siding towards his Starfleet colleagues. Briefly, that is one more Easter egg in Picard’s first episode that calls again to a time when our hero took a stand towards the Federation, probably foreshadowing that the one-time captain and Starfleet are about to seek out themselves at odds as soon as extra.
One Picard Easter egg makes point out of a well-recognized physician
When Picard travels to the Daystrom Institute in Okinawa with a view to dig into the likelihood that Dahj (Isa Briones) could also be a flesh and blood artificial, he meets with Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Capsule), who assures him that sentient flesh and blood synthetics are nothing greater than a forgotten pipe dream. Jurati then mentions that she was recruited by Dr. Bruce Maddox, and that the 2 of them had labored collectively to create a sentient android much like Information. She says they’d been shut till the artificial ban, after which Maddox disappeared.
If the title of the lacking scientist sounds acquainted, there is a good purpose for that. Bruce Maddox first appeared within the Subsequent Technology season 2 episode “The Measure of a Man,” wherein he argued towards Information’s sentience within the hopes of having the ability to override his free will and examine him. Opposing Maddox was none aside from Captain Jean-Luc Picard, who offered a transferring — and in the end, victorious — case for Information’s personhood. Mentioning Maddox in an episode already rife with themes of sentience, identification, free will, and individuality appears like a really deliberate nod to certainly one of The Subsequent Technology‘s most fascinating core debates, and hints that we’ve not heard the final of both aspect of this argument.
Information “always wanted a daughter”
When Picard is telling Dahj his principle about her origins, she tells Picard a few hybrid orchid that her father engineered, splicing two genuses and naming “the offspring” after her. Later, Picard mentions to Dr. Jurati that Information at all times wished a daughter. Each strains collectively appear to be a direct reference to “The Offspring,” a season three episode of The Subsequent Technology wherein Information constructs an android daughter named Lal (that means “beloved”) from his personal design.
In “The Offspring,” Lal evolves rapidly, surpassing even Information’s talents in a brief period of time and revealing that she will really feel emotion, however in the end her experiences wind up overloading her positronic mind. Regardless of Information’s finest efforts, he’s unable to save lots of her. Information then downloads Lal’s recollections into his personal neural web, in order that in a manner, she will dwell on by way of him. “The Offspring” additionally sees Picard aspect towards the Federation but once more, when a Starfleet Admiral makes an attempt to assert Lal for scientific analysis, and Picard refuses to let her go. Dahj’s journey in “Remembrance” mirrors Lal’s in some ways — in how she surpassed her creator, how Picard tried to guard her, and in the end, in how she died after solely being actually awake for a short time.
