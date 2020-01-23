Easter eggs you missed in Star Trek: Picard

Since The Subsequent Technology ended with a poker sport, it is solely becoming that Picard ought to start with one. The primary episode sees Jean-Luc and Information enjoying playing cards aboard the Enterprise, engaged in the identical form of dialog we have seen them take part in numerous instances earlier than: analyzing one more of Information’s makes an attempt to seem extra human. This time, it is within the type of a “tell” — Information is dilating one pupil with a view to idiot the Captain into believing he has a superb hand, whereas Picard deduces that his actual inform is when he does nothing in any respect.

The scene helps viewers really feel instantly at residence within the new present, bringing again settings, themes, and characters which have already been acquainted for many years, but it surely additionally calls again to the ultimate episode of The Subsequent Technology, “All Good Things…” After skipping by way of time and saving all life within the universe, the ultimate scene finds the crew of the Enterprise engaged of their common poker sport. They’re stunned when Picard arrives and asks to hitch, however welcome him to the desk, and the sequence ends with the Captain dealing the playing cards whereas saying, “The sky’s the limit.” In Picard, the poker sport makes it clear that we’re selecting up the place the earlier present left off, and setting it to “Blue Skies” may even be calling again to Picard’s ultimate line.

A poker sport additionally opens the Subsequent Technology episode, “The Measure of a Man,” wherein Information’s humanity is placed on trial. In that episode — which was nodded to a number of instances in Picard‘s first episode, “Remembrance” — Information additionally makes use of poker as an analogy to attempt to illustrate the distinction between data and recollections. The themes of that episode really feel related to Picard, wherein synthetics have been deemed too harmful to exist, and have been outlawed fully.