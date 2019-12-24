'Easy To Talk About Unauthorised Colonies...': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks PM

Arvind Kejriwal, on the launch of his authorities’s report card, was referring to PM Modi’s rally (File)

New Delhi:

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current feedback on unauthorised colonies at a rally in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned it is vitally simple to speak about them from Ramlila Maidan however it’s tough to work there.

Mr Kejriwal, on the launch of his authorities’s report card, was referring to the Prime Minister’s rally on Sunday.

“It is very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there,” he mentioned, with out naming PM Modi.

“We (Delhi government) have worked extensively in unauthorised colonies and proved that welfare schemes can be implemented in these colonies,” he mentioned.