Easy Ways to Live Well – everything you need to know

Simple Methods to Stay Properly, BBC One’s new collection, sees celeb chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern deal with the most recent science round well being.

The unlikely duo will try and “sort the top tips from the phoney fixes” in relation to the nation’s wellbeing trade.

Right here’s every part you should know…

What’s Simple Methods to Stay Properly about?

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Steph McGovern will take a look at every part from the reliability of ideas to enhance individuals’s diets to issues surrounding their very own well being.

The three-part collection kicks off with an try and curb compulsive snacking at a busy GPs’ surgical procedure in Cardiff, the place drained workers depend on biscuits and muffins to get them via the day. McGovern additionally will get to the underside of her delicate abdomen, whereas Fearnley-Whittingstall explores the potential advantages of peppermint.

Do you’ve got a evaluation?

Sure! Radio Occasions’s David Butcher had this to say in regards to the documentary collection:

“Welcome to your unlikely new TV double act: Steph McGovern and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. They mesh properly and get on famously as they entrance a well being and wellbeing collection that’s all about ‘sorting the top tips from the phoney fixes’.

It’s possible you’ll really feel there are sufficient programmes right now of 12 months attempting to vary your life, however this sits within the a part of the Venn diagram the place ‘watchable’ and ‘useful’ intersect. The primary story on this episode includes a GPs’ surgical procedure in Cardiff with a dozen well being professionals hooked on biscuits and sweets.

One tactic for overcoming cravings includes mint tea – one other includes padlocks. In the meantime, Hugh tackles his stress points with an old-school answer: chilly showers.”

When is Simple Methods to Stay Properly on TV?

The primary episode of the collection will air on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 8pm. It will likely be accessible to look at on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Is there a trailer?