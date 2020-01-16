“Eat 7 Meals A Week, Just Dinner,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mentioned he goals to meditate for 2 hours every day.

San Francisco:

In an replace to his eccentric meals habits, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has now revealed that he eats seven meals in every week, simply dinner.

In an YouTube interview with Wired on Wednesday, Dorsey who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, added to his lengthy checklist of bizarre way of life that features ice bathtub, virtually every day.

Dorsey has beforehand charted out his meals chart for dinner that features fish, hen or steak, and “a lot of greens.”

“Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate,” he mentioned in March.

Dorsey mentioned he goals to meditate for 2 hours every day.

He, nonetheless, clarified: “I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day.”

Jack Dorsey created a storm over social media final yr with revealing a punishing well being routine that helps him “stay sharper”.

“During the day, I feel so much more focused. You have this very focused point of mind… I can go to bed and actually knock out in 10 minutes, if not sooner than that,” Dorsey mentioned.

Dorsey walks to workplace and take “lots of vitamin C” daily.

In response to Dorsey, ice-cold bathtub within the morning “unlocks” his thoughts and he can tackle any problem whereas a 15-minute “sauna” within the night, adopted by one other three-minute ice-bath, relaxes him.