EC3’s Current Injury Status

WWE has a couple of Superstars who’re out of motion for one motive or one other. EC3 has been coping with a concussion that’s stored him out of motion for a while now.

Fightful Choose stories that EC3 had a “slow start.” He’s now progressing alongside. No return date was given, however he’s been out of motion since October.

Vince McMahon reportedly soured on EC3 when he couldn’t get followers to boo Dean Ambrose after it was revealed that he was leaving the corporate. Since then EC3 has obtained little or no consideration. This current damage scenario actually didn’t appear to assist issues.