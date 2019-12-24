ECB Open To Discuss Four-Nation Tournament With ICC Members

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday acknowledged discussions with its Indian counterpart over a proposed four-nation match, which is seen as an try to cease the ICC from internet hosting a serious occasion yearly. The annual match, proposed by the BCCI, will contain the “big three” — India, England and Australia — in addition to a fourth crew.

“We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport,” the ECB stated in a press release given to ESPNcricinfo.

“A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop.”

The proposed occasion, to be hosted by the “big three” on rotational foundation from 2021, has divided opinions as it’s prone to improve income of the boards concerned.

The ICC would not approve tournaments involving greater than three groups, which aren’t a part of its personal multi-lateral roster.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already spoken concerning the match, the ECB too has acknowledged the dialogue that happened earlier this month however Cricket Australia is but to touch upon the topic.

If the plan goes by means of, it is going to make the calendar extra crowded, one thing Australia head coach Justin Langer alluded to on Tuesday.

“It is. We all understand the schedule in world cricket is really tight, so I am sure there will be lots of negotiation and there are people, that’s their role to negotiate and get that right. But we all know it is a tight schedule,” Langer was quoted as saying within the Australia media.