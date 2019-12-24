Ed Sheeran announces break from music to “live a little more”

Ed Sheeran has introduced that he’s taking a well-deserved break from music and social media after concluding touring for his third album ‘Divide‘ earlier this 12 months.

The singer made the announcement on Christmas Eve in an Instagram assertion captioned “BRB”.

Ed wrote: “Whats up all. Gonna go on one other break once more. The Divide period and tour modified my life in so some ways, however now it’s throughout it’s time to exit and see some extra of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non cease since 2017 so I’m simply gonna take a breather to journey, write and browse. I’ll be off all social media till it’s time to return again.

“To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

“Lots of love x.”

Sheeran additionally modified his profile image to ‘BRB’, additional confirming the information of his break.

Ed’s break comes after he was just lately named the UK’s artist of the last decade.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer achieved the large milestone after scoring a mixed run of 12 primary albums and singles between 2010 and 2019 – greater than some other artist within the UK.

However in a single closing deal with for followers earlier than the hiatus, he yesterday confirmed when he married spouse Cherry Seaborn.

Whereas Sheeran has beforehand confirmed that the pair tied the knot, the video for Ella Mai collaboration ‘Put It All On Me’, sees him and Seaborn that includes in a sequence of movies which inform the love tales of from throughout the globe.

“Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard,” a message alongside their clip states.

“They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

Sheeran was additionally named alongside Drake as considered one of Spotify’s most streamed artists of the last decade.