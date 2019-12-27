Eddie Gallagher described as ‘freaking evil’ by fellow Navy SEALs

Fellow Navy SEALS described their former platoon chief, retired Particular Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher, as “toxic,” “freaking evil” and a “psychopath,” in keeping with video interviews with investigators obtained by The New York Occasions.

Gallagher’s case made headlines after President Trump intervened on his behalf whereas he was dealing with warfare crimes expenses, ignoring Pentagon brass who warned the commander-in-chief that his interference might undermine the army justice system.

“I think what I’m doing is sticking up for our Armed Forces, and there’s never been a president that’s going to stick up for them, and has, like I have,” Trump stated in November.

However the interviews with members of SEAL Workforce 7 Alpha Platoon present that the SEALS, who had been reluctant to testify, had a much less favorable view of their former superior officer.

“The guy was toxic,” Particular Operator First Class Joshua Vriens instructed investigators with Naval Prison Investigative Service brokers, in keeping with the report, which was printed Friday.

“The guy is freaking evil,” Particular Operator First Class Craig Miller stated about Gallagher.

“You could tell he was perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving,” Particular Operator First Class Corey Scott stated.

The platoon members accuse Gallagher of taking pictures at a 12-year-old, confer with him as a “psychopath,” and share rumors that Gallagher had focused civilians.

The video interviews had been included in a horde of Navy investigative supplies leaked to The Occasions about about Gallagher’s case.

Gallagher in an announcement known as the SEALS — America’s most elite army combating unit — liars and cowards.

Edward Gallagher REUTERS

“My first reaction to seeing the videos was surprise and disgust that they would make up blatant lies about me, but I quickly realized that they were scared that the truth would come out of how cowardly they acted on deployment,” Gallagher stated.

“I felt sorry for them that they thought it necessary to smear my name, but they never realized what the consequences of their lies would be. As upset as I was, the videos also gave me confidence because I knew that their lies would never hold up under real questioning and the jury would see through it. Their lies and [Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s] refusal to ask hard questions or corroborate their stories strengthened my resolve to go to trial and clear my name.”

The Occasions additionally obtained 1000’s of textual content messages the SEALs exchanged about Gallagher, together with one wherein one tells the others the significance of testifying honestly.

“Tell the truth, don’t lie or embellish,” a sniper who’s now in SEAL Workforce 6 instructed the others in 2017, after they first tried to report the chief’s actions.

“That way, he can’t say that we slandered him in any way.”

Gallagher was acquitted of premeditated homicide within the loss of life of an ISIS prisoner, however was convicted in July of discrediting the armed companies after posing for a photograph subsequent to a lifeless ISIS fighter in 2017 in Iraq.

He was demoted to petty officer top notch and had his pay minimize — till Trump stepped in to reverse his punishment and restore his rank.

A disciplinary listening to that would have resulted in Gallagher being stripped of his Trident pin, which designates him as a member of the elite unit, was additionally scrapped.

Trump’s strikes angered many army officers, together with US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, whom the president ordered fired after he criticized the president’s intervention in Gallagher’s case.

Gallagher retired from the Navy on Nov. 30 as deliberate, and the president has additionally talked about bringing him alongside on the marketing campaign path.

Trump and first girl Melania Trump additionally hosted Gallagher and his spouse Andrea at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida property, on Saturday.