Eddie Murphy says he feels stupid for turning down role in ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’

Eddie Murphy has revealed that he was provided a job within the 80s basic Who Framed Roger Rabbit however turned it down.

Learn extra: Dolemite Is My Title evaluation: Eddie Murphy makes firecracker return in entertaining however predictable biopic

Throughout an look on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, Murphy was requested to verify or deny some issues about his profession and former roles that he might need turned down.

The legendary comedian was requested about why he didn’t seem in Ghostbusters after it was revealed that Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis initially needed him to be within the 1984 film. He needed to flip down the function as a result of he had already signed on for Beverly Hills Cop.

“It wasn’t like I turned it down so much as I wasn’t available because I was doing this other movie,” Murphy mentioned.

“The one film that I ever turned down that turned a giant hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” Murphy informed Fallon. “I was going to be the Bob Hoskins dude,” he added, referring to the enduring British actor who ended up enjoying the film’s human lead, Eddie Valiant.

Murphy went on to elucidate that his resolution to show down the function was as a result of he didn’t consider the mix of reside motion and animation was going to work, although cartoons and human actors had appeared on display earlier than.

“I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bullshit to me,’” Murphy joked. “Now every time I see it I feel like an idiot.”

Talking of Beverly Hills Cop, Eddie Murphy has confirmed he’s planning to make Beverly Hills Cop four as soon as work on Coming To America 2 is full.

The franchise started in 1984, with the third movie launched in 1994. Murphy performs Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who, within the unique movie, travelled to California to search out his good friend’s assassin.

In the meantime, Eddie Murphy returned to host Saturday Evening Dwell final evening (December 21) for first time in 35 years – and he introduced some mates alongside.

The long-running US selection programme returned to screens for its 45th season again in September, with musical visitor Billie Eilish and presenter Woody Harrelson showing on the primary episode. It was introduced prior that Murphy would make a return to host the present for the primary time since 1984.