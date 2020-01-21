Edge Addresses Rumors About His WWE Return

WWE is holding the Royal Rumble this Sunday and Edge’s return is supposedly a lock. He reportedly went to Pittsburgh not too way back which set the rumors off that he was trying to be cleared by WWE’s chief of medical.

Edge lately appeared on Stay on four Legs. The rumors about his WWE return resurfaced one once more and he flat-out denied them. He was rather more particular this time as he mentioned that he hasn’t even been to Pittsburgh since 2013.

“It’s kind of funny to be honest. All of these rumors that I’ve been to Pittsburgh and I’ve been cleared to wrestle and I’ve signed a new contract. I have no idea where any of it came from,” acknowledged Edge. “The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know.” “I would go to Pittsburgh to see Pearl Jam for sure but I haven’t been there and I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know.” “I’ll get this tsunami of comments saying, ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract.’ I really haven’t.”

This isn’t the primary time that Edge has denied that he’s coming again to WWE as an lively competitor. Let’s simply see if he reveals up this Sunday for the Royal Rumble as a result of that might actually set off a really fascinating highway to WrestleMania.

