Edge Reportedly ‘A Lock’ For WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE likes to have a number of huge surprises throughout their yearly Royal Rumble match. The Rated R Famous person might be prepared for a return this 12 months.

We’ve heard rumors about Edge’s return to the ring. He was noticed in Pittsburgh on “WWE business” a number of months in the past. Many thought he was visiting WWE’s chief of medical whereas within the metropolis.

Whereas engaged on movies and different tv initiatives Edge has finished his personal stunts. He has even finished a spear on concrete throughout one specific shoot.

Now WrestleZone is reporting that they’ve been advised that Edge is “a lock” for the 2020 males’s Royal Rumble match. It was not famous if this can be a single look or the beginning of one thing extra.

A supply talking with Wrestlezone not too long ago stated Edge will make his in-ring return, and we will anticipate to see him as an entrant within the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match.

Edge signed a brand new WWE contract not too long ago. This profitable contract was imagined to be for greater than only a Legends Deal as properly. He additionally commented on his podcast that he might work a match tomorrow if he wished to. It appears like Edge will be capable to show what he can do very quickly.