Edge Spotted At Several Recent WWE Television Events

Edge has denied any report of his return to the ring. That received’t cease the proof from lining up that he could possibly be on his manner again for a match or two.

PW Insider studies that Edge has been noticed round WWE tv tapings not too long ago. It was not famous what the Rated R Famous person has been as much as.

Adam “Edge” Copeland has been seen round a variety of WWE TV tapings of late.

Edge was additionally seen in Pittsburgh the place he was reportedly there on WWE enterprise. Pittsburgh is dwelling of WWE’s chief of medical. Quite a lot of rumors have been circulating about his impending return. Let’s see if all the things strains up because the highway to WrestleMania attracts nearer.