Edge’s WWE Return Could Be Coming VERY Soon

Edge was noticed in Pittsburgh final yr and it was reported he was on “WWE business.” Many speculated he was seeing WWE’s chief of medical whereas within the metropolis on stated enterprise.

The Rated R Famous person has ambiguously denied stories of his WWE return. That gained’t maintain individuals from anticipating his that he’s coming again to the ring.

Edge not too long ago signed a brand new profitable deal and the pondering is that he shall be wrestling as part of that contract.

Wrestle Votes despatched out very telling tease. All they wanted to tweet out was: “So… You think you know me?” Many individuals instantly understood what tease he was laying down.

“You think you know me,” are the enduring phrases earlier than Edge’s entrance music breaks out.

It seems like followers may must count on Edge’s return prior to later. With Friday Night time SmackDown happening tonight he might leap proper again into motion to set one thing up on the Royal Rumble.