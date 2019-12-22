EDITORIAL: Be wary of government social media meddling

It could be good if everybody was good on-line. However they’re not.

Day by day, too many Canadians toss unnecessary barbs at one another on social media platforms corresponding to Fb and Twitter. The anonymity offered by these boards make all of it that a lot simpler to say issues to folks that you just’d by no means say to their faces.

It’s a disgrace that so many individuals select to say imply and merciless issues. Typically they even say downright offensive, illiberal and bigoted remarks. That’s improper.

This vacation season, we’d all do nicely to mirror on our social media use to find out if we’re holding ourselves to a excessive sufficient customary.

For individuals who are content material to maintain up the slagging, bah humbug to them and we hope they get a lump of coal of their stocking.

Right here’s the query although: Is it the job of presidency to wade into on-line offensiveness?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clearly thinks so. He’s as soon as once more firing up his cupboard with the notion that they should police the Web to eradicate on-line “hate”.

As Brian Lilley defined in a latest column, Trudeau has tasked new Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault with cleansing up the net realm.

Guilbeault’s mandate letter calls on him to “create new regulations for social media platforms, starting with a requirement that all platforms remove illegal content, including hate speech, within 24 hours or face significant penalties.”

They don’t go on to outline their phrases although. What’s hate speech? Is it simply speech the Liberals hate?

There are already legal guidelines on the books about defamation, libel, making threats towards folks and extra. These are as they need to be and so they apply to the net realm. How a lot broader does Trudeau plan to take issues?

The mandate letter continues: “This should include other online harms such as radicalization, incitement to violence, exploitation of children, or creation or distribution of terrorist propaganda.”

If Trudeau desires to get public assist for this, he’s going to need to outline his phrases completely and do it quickly.

It’s at all times sensible to be cautious of governments meddling into issues of speech.