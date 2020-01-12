EDITORIAL: Canada needs to side with the people of Iran

For the previous few days common individuals have taken to the streets of cities all through Iran to protest the downing of the Ukrainian airways passenger airplane by their very own authorities.

They’re calling for justice and accountability. However not simply due to this one tragic incident that noticed dozens of Iranian residents killed together with the 57 Canadian residents our personal nation has been mourning.

Canada and Iran are the 2 largest international locations represented by the crash. We’re, collectively, those who’ve sadly misplaced essentially the most variety of residents in what Iran is now admitting – after days of mendacity – that their army downed in a missile strike.

The persons are taking to the streets although not simply to protest this crash. They’re denouncing the entire regime – President Rouhani, Ayatollah Khamanei and the entire rotten system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

That’s as a result of the downing of the airplane was removed from the very first thing the regime has carried out that’s seen Iranians killed on their very own soil by their very own authorities.

Let’s face the information. The Iranian regime is a murderous and duplicitous group of zealots that can do no matter they should do to remain in energy.

These are removed from the primary road protests in that nation. They occur periodically, recurring yearly. All through most of 2019 there have been protests in opposition to the regime, with individuals calling for democracy, ladies’s rights, human rights and the various different liberties the persons are denied.

In November, Khamenei was so incensed by pro-democracy activists that he advised the highest management within the authorities to do no matter was essential to crush the protests. They did, killing 1,500 individuals.

On Sunday, Iran’s solely feminine Olympic champion, taekwondo bronze medallist Kimia Alizadeh, defected.

She stated she was uninterested in Iran’s “hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery” and stated she is simply “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has carried out a superb job telling Iran they have to reply for the airplane crash and extra have to be carried out. It’s additionally time for him – and all Canadians – to face up for the individuals of Iran who consider higher is feasible.

It is a nation on the cusp of change and now could be our likelihood to be on the proper facet of historical past.