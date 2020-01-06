EDITORIAL: Canada’s very well rested Prime Minister

Everybody deserves a trip. Everybody wants a while to recharge.

Hopefully, Canadians obtained the remainder they wanted and hung out with family and friends all through the vacation season.

What counts although as a great quantity of trip time? Youngsters usually get two weeks off of college. Quite a lot of mother and father attempt to discover trip time to match that.

Not everybody can handle that. If you happen to’ve solely obtained a couple of weeks of trip, it’s possible you’ll not need to use all of it up through the holidays. Save per week or two for the summer time.

Regardless, we expect it’s secure to say full 18 days off is on the longer finish of Christmas holidays. But that’s what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to have taken for his vacation break.

As Solar journalist Bryan Passifiume detailed in a information story, Trudeau and his household embarked for Costa Rica on at 9 a.m. Jap Time on Friday, December 20.

Trudeau actually obtained a head begin. That was the final day of college for most children in Canada, so even these wanting to skip city had been most likely nonetheless getting the household residence and packing on the Friday and had been fortunate if they may handle to go out the door the next day.

It wasn’t till this previous Saturday – Jan. four – that Trudeau returned to Ottawa. Did that imply his two-week-long trip was lastly over? Maybe not.

On Monday, Jan. 6, Trudeau’s itinerary stated he was having a private day. Nonetheless on trip?! When the remainder of us had returned to work and college?!

In the meantime, an itinerary was posted for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who appears to be shouldering a lot of the work on Trudeau’s behalf – each now and maybe for months to return.

To repeat: Everybody deserves break day. No Canadian ought to begrudge the PM a while away from residence along with his household.

However it’s fairly one thing to have a visit that exceeds the break most Canadian households obtain.

Perhaps Trudeau felt he wanted to fly world wide to be well-rested sufficient to return again and lecture the remainder of us about our carbon footprint.

And if he does, he ought to count on there will likely be even fewer Canadians receptive to his hypocrisy.