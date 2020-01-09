The response of Canadians to the downing of Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 reveals how far we have now come as a rustic because the terrorist bombing of Air India Flight 182 virtually 35 years in the past.

This time, Canadians know that with 138 of the 176 individuals who died within the crash having connections to Canada — together with 63 Canadian residents — that is our tragedy, as evidenced by the nationwide outpouring of sympathy and help for the victims and their households.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated Thursday in revealing that the aircraft was most likely shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, probably fired unintentionally, all Canadians desire a thorough, credible investigation into what occurred.

Distinction that to the muted political and public response to the Air India bombing of June 23, 1985, during which 329 individuals had been murdered in Canada’s, and the world’s, most threatening act of aviation terrorism previous to 9/11.

Again then, Canadians had been largely disconnected from what had occurred, wrongly viewing it as an assault by overseas Sikh terrorists on India and its residents.

That was symbolized by then prime minister Brian Mulroney calling then Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi to precise his condolences, when many of the victims — 268 — had been Canadians.

Mulroney realized his mistake and, because the Globe and Mail reported, wrote private letters of condolence to the households of those that had misplaced family members.

However we now know the widespread misperception in Canada that the Air India bombing was an assault on a overseas nation by overseas terrorists murdering overseas victims, was mirrored in a bungled police investigation and years of presidency indifference to the official calls for of the households of the victims to know what occurred.

In 2010, 25 years after the bombing, then prime minister Stephen Harper apologized to these households following the discharge of a scathing federal inquiry report into the Air India investigation by Mr. Justice John Main.

“This was not an act of foreign violence,” Harper stated on the time, stressing many of the victims had been Canadians.

This time, against this, Canadians perceive that the crash of Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 is a Canadian tragedy.

This time, we perceive that most of the victims and their households are Canadians. That they’re us.