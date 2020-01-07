EDITORIAL: Closing homeless camp justified 

Allegations by anti-poverty advocates that Mayor John Tory and council don’t care in regards to the homeless, as evidenced by town’s dismantling of a homeless encampment in Rosedale Valley on Tuesday, are with out advantage.

The town gave 15 days discover the encampment could be closed on Jan. 7 and supplied emergency shelter to these residing there.

By the point it was closed, the occupants had both accepted assist or moved on.

What occurred is nothing new — it happens periodically when metropolis officers decide an encampment has change into unsafe, together with to its occupants.

There are sound public well being and security causes for not letting individuals arrange everlasting tent cities throughout Toronto.

Related evictions have gone underneath mayors, of all political stripes, for many years.

The options are reasonably priced housing, correct psychological well being companies and applications to assist homeless people — who’re able to it — reintegrate into society.

However there’s solely a lot metropolis property taxpayers can do, given limitless calls for for social companies, in comparison with finite monetary sources to deal with these wants.

Not everybody who’s homeless needs to dwell in an emergency shelter for causes comparable to overcrowding and private security.

And underneath our civil rights and psychological well being legal guidelines, they’ll’t be compelled to just accept assist.

Meaning there’ll at all times be homeless individuals on our streets.

An ill-advised determination by council in 2013 to declare Toronto a “sanctuary city,” that means metropolis companies are supplied to all refugee claimants, no matter their standing, exacerbated the issue.

As of final month, 2,400 refugee claimants in Toronto’s emergency shelter system occupied 36% of the areas, costing $75 million yearly.

The variety of claimants has been up ever since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017 that: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

That contributed to a wave of asylum seekers coming throughout the Canadian border from the U.S. at so-called “unmanned” border crossings, lots of whom find yourself in Toronto’s emergency shelter system, solely partly sponsored by the federal authorities.

Toronto council can’t resolve the issue of homelessness by itself, one purpose being that it doesn’t management selections affecting the variety of homeless made by the federal authorities.