EDITORIAL: Deja vu all over again in Ontario schools

The state of contract negotiations between Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative authorities and Ontario’s instructor unions displays what occurred in 2012 between the instructor unions after which Liberal “education premier” Dalton McGuinty.

At present, as they did then, the unions are steadily escalating job actions in opposition to the federal government, arguing it’s demanding cuts that can hurt public schooling.

In the meantime, the federal government accuses the unions of constructing unrealistic monetary calls for that can hurt schooling.

Regardless of who’s premier or what authorities is in energy, the unions all the time say negotiations with the province are within the worst state they’ve ever seen, whereas the federal government — no matter political stripe — accuses the unions of taking their battle with the federal government out on college students.



Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty. (Postmeda Community file photograph)

It’s nothing new. That is how labour negotiations work, or in case you favor, don’t work within the schooling sector.

Final week, the 83,000-member Elementary Academics’ Federation of Ontario introduced it’ll cancel extra-curricular actions outdoors of regular faculty hours beginning Monday and launch rotating strikes beginning per week Monday, (Jan. 20), if no deal is reached with the Ford authorities by Friday, Jan. 17.

In the meantime, the 60,000-member Ontario Secondary Faculty Academics’ Federation has been staging one-day rotating strikes since early December.

However the actuality is highschool college students can typically fend for themselves throughout a one-day strike.

Not so for elementary college students, the place many dad and mom must scramble to seek out baby care if and when ETFO chooses their faculty board for strike actio. (EFTO President Sam Hammond says the union will give dad and mom a minimum of 5 days discover of this).

The core of this dispute goes again to the Liberal reign of error in Ontario from 2003-18.

That’s as a result of the Liberals saved hiring extra lecturers as enrolment was declining, whereas additionally bringing in all-day kindergarten, which their very own financial advisor mentioned taxpayers couldn’t afford.

First McGuinty, then his successor, Kathleen Wynne, ignored this knowledgeable recommendation — one of many causes the Liberals turned Ontario into one of many world’s most indebted sub-sovereign debtors.

The unions’ plan is easy.

It’s to steadily ratchet up public strain on Training Minister Stephen Lecce, Ford and his authorities to settle with the instructor unions by caving in to their calls for.

This after sufficient dad and mom name the premier’s workplace and authorities MPPs, demanding that they finish the deadlock with the instructor unions at any value, due to the disruption to their lives attributable to the lecturers’ job actions.



Training Minister Stephen Lecce pronounces faculty boards will likely be given the ability to postpone EQAO Grade 9 math testing as a result of instructor job motion means some college students usually are not ready on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020. (Antonella Artuso/Toronto Solar)

Whereas the federal government has the nuclear choices of locking lecturers out of faculties or imposing back-to-work laws, it’s onerous to imagine it could go to these extremes, at this level.

In the actual world, this can be a recreation of rooster and the instructor unions often win.

Which is what they’re relying on – until sufficient taxpayers aspect with the federal government and inform it to face agency.