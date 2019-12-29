EDITORIAL: Despite ‘bumpy’ year, Royal Family good for Canada

In a wry understatement in her Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth spoke of her “bumpy” 12 months.

There was Prince Andrew’s disgraceful interview with the BBC. He confirmed neither regret about his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein nor pity for his victims.

Prince Harry and his spouse, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their new child son, Archie, had their highs and lows in 2019. The world smiled when Archie was born, however rolled their collective eyes when the Sussexes lectured us on environmental sustainability whereas jetting round in personal planes.

Harry, Meghan and Archie skipped the standard Christmas with the Queen to spend their time in Canada.

Prince Philip, 98, crashed his Land Rover in January. Shortly earlier than Christmas, he was hospitalized for a “pre-existing condition.” He was launched simply earlier than Christmas.

All through this turmoil, Her Majesty has remained steadfast, devoted to her nation, to Canada and to the Commonwealth. She’s a rock of stability in an usually fraught and unsure world. It’s unlikely she’ll abdicate, however she’s regularly handing over some public duties to her son and inheritor, Prince Charles.

The establishment of the Crown has been a pressure for good on this nation.

It’s the inspiration of our most cherished establishments and too essential to be jeopardized by the non-public foibles of 1 or two people. Our Parliament, our legislatures, our courts all function within the identify of the Crown.

The monarchy and our membership within the Commonwealth assist outline our tradition and identification inside North America. It’s a degree of presidency that’s above politics, but gives management by turbulent instances.

Prince Charles reportedly needs to slim down the monarchy to maintain it related and sustainable. We applaud that imaginative and prescient. He’ll make an excellent king together with his spouse, the smart Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at his aspect.

To Harry, Meghan and Archie: welcome to Canada. Keep so long as you want. Contemplate yourselves Canadian, eh.

For Andrew: Disappear. Go away. Sin no extra.

And to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on the cusp of this new 12 months, we want you each good well being and thanks for 2 lives devoted to the service of your Canadian individuals.