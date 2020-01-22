EDITORIAL: Get back to class

Sorry, we don’t purchase instructor union platitudes that their rotating strikes aren’t damaging your little one’s schooling.

They are saying they’re doing this for the youngsters. Hogwash. It’s all concerning the unions, energy and cash.

Secondary, elementary, Catholic and French language lecturers are busily rotating strikes by completely different components of the province, withdrawing their providers, leaving households scrambling for care and jeopardizing high quality schooling.

Toronto District Faculty Board and Peel Regional Board have despatched out notices that they’ll be unable to provide Time period 1 report playing cards for fogeys with out enter from lecturers.

A lot for “quality,” schooling. When you haven’t any concept how your little one is progressing, that’s hurting you and your children. We’re paying prime greenback for lecturers to supply our kids with the form of education they deserve – and can want – in a knowledge-based economic system. We’re getting bargain-basement outcomes, with no report playing cards. Lecturers lately had a PA day to do the reporting. Why didn’t they achieve this?

Neglect those that’d let you know that is all Premier Doug Ford’s fault. Or Schooling Minister Stephen Lecce. They’re simply the final two politicians who’ve tried to carry the road.

These identical unions fought with former Premier Bob Rae’s NDP authorities. They fought Mike Harris’s PC authorities. They fought the Liberal governments of Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne. They’ll combat whoever is the subsequent schooling minister.

What sort of an instance is that this for lecturers to set for college kids? It’s their job to provide report playing cards. It’s not a frill.

Our youngsters will take from this that after they don’t get their manner, they will stamp their toes and refuse to do their chores. That’s OK, as a result of that’s what their lecturers did.

Is it any surprise public faculty enrolment is declining as extra folks selected to place their children in non-public colleges?

When you think about that 80% of the provincial faculty finances goes in salaries, it’s straightforward to see why it’s vital to carry the road. It’s time to cease this dizzying spherical of rotating strikes.

Trainer unions are hurting the very folks they profess to assist: Our youngsters – and their future.

Get off the strike merry-go-round and again to the classroom.

Our youngsters deserve higher.