EDITORIAL: Has the Stephen Harper we knew somehow gone soft?

Now that Stephen Harper is now not prime minister, he appears to have taken extra to wishful considering than advancing onerous and quick motion plans when our nation is dealing with some perilous instances.

He’s thought of a world’s statesman now after 10 years as Canada’s chief throughout which, amongst different robust stances, he performed hardball with Iran, together with breaking off diplomatic relations with the rogue regime.

He’s appeared to at worldwide boards for sage recommendation however, on the Raisina Dialogue convention in New Delhi this week, he was extra wishy-washy than we’ve ever seen him earlier than, significantly after the atrocity of Iran’s missile downing of Ukraine Flight 762, killing all 176 innocents aboard, together with 57 Canadians who solely needed to get house protected.

Iran reluctantly claimed it was a “mistake” however, regardless, it was an unforgivable one which wants harsh measures levelled in opposition to it.

However Harper’s response was unusually weak.

“Without a change in the nature of the government of Tehran,” he mentioned, “the Middle East will continue to be in turmoil.”

Who of their proper thoughts doesn’t assume that? Everybody apart from the Islamist Iranian extremists who use their theocracy to finance and wreak terror.

They’d be among the many solely exceptions.

However we count on extra from Harper. We count on him to say what he would do to realize this objective if he have been again in charge of Canada’s future on the subject of one of the vicious and calculating entities on the planet.

Not “we need to see a change in Iran.”

That’s so weak it’s virtually embarrassing.

After all, we’d like change in Iran. It’s too apparent to even be spoken, however we glance to Harper to put down the methods and the means and let Prime Minister Justin Trudeau squirm when he’s questioned about Harper’s power in comparison with his weak spot on the worldwide stage.

He ought to have spoken lengthy and onerous in opposition to Iran and castigated the Trudeau Liberals for letting up on Iran.

Because it stands, we’ve a Liberal authorities that, virtually out of the field, lifted broad bans on Iran for monetary companies, exports and imports.

As if that did the Canadians on that doomed flight any good.