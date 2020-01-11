Editorial: Hickenlooper’s budget trick with federal dollars is disappointing

Colorado state businesses, with a couple of exceptions, are usually not allowed to have their very own wet day funds to assist them climate monetary downturns. It’s the job of state lawmakers to make the robust selections about the place cuts might be made and the way state financial savings funds might be used to spare some departments from these trims.

So we had been disenchanted to be taught that the Colorado governor’s workplace, below the route of former Gov. John Hickenlooper and presumably below his predecessors, set itself above lawmakers’ budgeting course of.

Denver Put up reporter Justin Wingerter uncovered a fund of federal , nearly 16 years outdated, that Hickenlooper used to stave off cuts to his workplace over the eight years he made funds suggestions to lawmakers. Information present he additionally used the cash to cowl bills that in all probability would have raised a couple of eyebrows on the Joint Finances Committee in lean fiscal years.

We’ll cease simply wanting calling this a slush fund as a result of regardless of a couple of questionable bills, evidently a lot of the cash paid for personnel – salaries and advantages – probably to keep away from layoffs throughout exhausting funds years early within the governor’s time period. We have no idea how previous governors Invoice Ritter and Invoice Owens expended the cash or why they left a lot for future administrations. It appears unusual that regardless of the dot-com bust, and the Nice Recession, these one-time federal had been capable of final for thus a few years.

Hickenlooper took workplace with about $10 million remaining within the fund and instantly spent $6 million of it in 2012 when Colorado’s financial system was nonetheless attempting to get well from the Nice Recession.

Over the following a number of years Hickenlooper’s workplace slowed the spending out of the fund to a trickle, nevertheless.

We don’t assume it’s applicable for a governor to make use of federal cash on this method. It might be sensible for lawmakers to audit this fund, not solely to look again at the way it was used, however to learn to shut down comparable funds that will exist all through the state authorities.

Hickenlooper is operating to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate this yr and face Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, within the November normal election. We suspect that’s the reason Democratic lawmakers on the Audit Committee refused a request for the fund to be audited. They need to rethink and take heed to the knowledge of their Republican colleagues.

The marginally sneaky budgeting apply was made public by Denver Put up reporters who first broke the information that the legal professional representing Hickenloper in an unrelated ethics grievance was being paid out of this fund of federal . The legal professional has been paid $43,390.

The Put up then used open information to search out some questionable bills — $20,381 to a state-owned plane; $33,900 to consulting corporations; $13,385 to a agency for an internet site touting Hikcenlooper’s legacy; $5,000 to the Civic Middle Conservancy for an official perform; and $2,500 to a four-star lodge in Cherry Creek for an official perform.

To be clear, we don’t assume something unlawful occurred. The federal funds had been despatched to states below the Jobs and Progress Tax Reduction Reconciliation Act of 2003, which was supposed to backfill states for the revenue tax income they may lose below President George Bush’s federal tax cuts.

Gov. Invoice Owens spent down 85% of the fund between 2004 and 2006 with expenditures of about $130 million in accordance with funds paperwork. Gov. Invoice Ritter then spent one other $14 million.

Transferring ahead we hope future governors understand these kind of accounting methods erode taxpayer belief in authorities and may do extra hurt than the short-term achieve of having the ability to keep a fully-funded governor’s workplace. Hickenlooper ought to personal this error publicly and decide to doing higher if he’s elected to public workplace sooner or later.

